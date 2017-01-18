Drug trader killed in Pasig

A SUSPECT listed in the drug watchlist in the barangay (village) was killed by unknown assailants in Pasig City before dawn on Tuesday. Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr., Pasig police chief, identified the victim as Marbon alias “Bon-bon” Mamucod, 34, of Lansones Street, Barangay Kalawaan. An initial police investigation showed that Mamucod was walking along Capt. Sixto Cuevas Street when two unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle arrived and shot him. The victim, who sustained several gunshot wounds on his body, was declared dead on arrival at Pasig City General Hospital. The suspects immediately fled after the incident.