Drug user killed in oplan tokhang

A MAN caught in the act of using shabu was shot dead by policemen who raided a drug den in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday.
The slain man was around 25 to 30 years old and had tattoos on both arms.
Policemen conducted the raid after receiving a report from barangay kagawad Ervin Vincent Tobilla who said that Quinta Market was being used as a drug den.
Police officers immediately went to Quiapo and caught the man using prohibited drugs.
Upon seeing the policemen, the man pulled out a gun and started to shoot. However, his gun jammed.
The police officers fired at the man, killing him on the spot.
Police recovered a revolver, an opened sachet of shabu, and drug paraphernalia.
