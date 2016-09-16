Drug user killed in oplan tokhang

A MAN caught in the act of using shabu was shot dead by policemen who raided a drug den in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday.

The slain man was around 25 to 30 years old and had tattoos on both arms.

Policemen conducted the raid after receiving a report from barangay kagawad Ervin Vincent Tobilla who said that Quinta Market was being used as a drug den.

Police officers immediately went to Quiapo and caught the man using prohibited drugs.

Upon seeing the policemen, the man pulled out a gun and started to shoot. However, his gun jammed.

The police officers fired at the man, killing him on the spot.

Police recovered a revolver, an opened sachet of shabu, and drug paraphernalia.

SOFIA USERO