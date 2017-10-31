Drug user killed in neighbor’s wake

A drug user was killed while playing on a gambling table during the funeral wake of his neighbor in Caloocan City. Police identified the victim as Xernan de Guzman, 33, of 62 Martinez Extension, Barangay 28, who was brought by his father to Caloocan City Medical Center where he was declared dead. Xernan had a gunshot wound in the head. He was playing the card game sakla at the wake on Martinez and Kapanalig streets when a lone gunman shot him at close range. The gunman fled in a motorcycle. The victim’s father admitted to the police that his son was involved in illegal drug activities.

