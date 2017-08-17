Drugs, P1M seized in Koronadal

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Authorities on Thursday raided the house of an employee of the Department of Social Work and Development in Barangay Santa Cruz, Koronadal City and confiscated shabu, pieces of jewelry and P1.4-million. City Anti-Drug Abuse Council action officer Glorio Sandig identified the target of the raid as Agakan Sarip and seized 15 sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia, cash and jewelry. However, Sarip and his wife were reportedly in Metro Manila when the raid was conducted. Arrested were their caretaker Nashib Alyudin, his son Asrudin, and Samir Maruhom.