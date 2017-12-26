Drugstore increases share in FMCG market

THE accessibility of pharmaceutical channels in the Philippines plays a vital role in securing a place for drugstores in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment.

Alexandre Duterrage, general manager at Kantar Worldpanel, said in a recent media briefing in Makati City that local buyers continue to choose the convenient way of purchasing consumer goods, giving Mercury Drug Corp. the advantage over other retail leaders in the country.

“Mercury Drug has a very large network compared to other top retailers so this is probably answering to the proximity and convenience [which], as you have seen, is listed as the number one factor considered by shoppers,” he said, citing Kantar Worldpanel’s latest Smart Shopper research.

At the briefing, Duterrage said Mercury Drug emerged as the “fastest growing” player in the FMCG market, posting 19 percent growth in value change this year, beating local retail leaders such as SM, Puregold, Robinsons and Gaisano.

SM, he said, has also started to adopt the strategy of building more channels with the establishment of its grocery store unit Savemore. But he also noted that hypermarkets are struggling to expand their footprint “because in one city you cannot just build as many hypermarkets as you want.”

Duterrage added the other factor that boosted the company’s place in the market was the increased consumption of milk products.

“Milk products are the most purchased FMCG product in the local market today,” he said.

Kantar Worldpanel data showed that Filipinos’ FMCG purchases in drugstores are increasing with their shopping frequency growing steadily from 12.8 times in 2016 to 13.4 times this year. Spend per trip also grew to P198 from P187 previously.

Duterrage also stressed that consumer confidence and trust in pharmaceutical brands have driven their growth.

“[It’s the] umbrella effect from the quality and trust coming from the pharmaceuticals,” he said.

Mercury Drug was followed by Gaisano, which posted an increase of 15 percent in value change. Hyper and supermarket retailers Puregold and SM saw their value change grow by 5 and 2 percent, respectively, while Robinsons’ value change decreased 7 percent.

Duterrage added that traditional trade, a combination of sari-sari stores and market stalls, remained the number one shopping destination of Filipinos for FMCG products.

“Traditional trade has become the “extended pantry” of Filipino households,” he said.