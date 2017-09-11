Drunk policeman shoots OFW dead

PUGO, La Union: Parking in front of a policeman’s house proved fatal for an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) after the officer, reportedly drunk at that time, killed him on Sunday in Tavora East Village here.

Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinado, La Union Police Provincial Office (LUPPO) information officer, identified the suspect as Police Officer 1 Francis Michael Laranang, assigned at the town police office’s general services section.

The victim, Samson Eloja, 33, of Ambalite Village was declared dead-on-arrival from several gunshot wounds by doctors at the La Union Medical Center in Agoo town.

Ordinado, in a radio interview, said Laranang was previously assigned at the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office and was transferred to LUPPO only last August 29.

He added that Laranang was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in 2013 but that was amicably settled for a P300,000 pay-off.

Eloja was an OFW in Saudi Arabia and was set to go to Australia as a caregiver. His mother, Tessie, said her son went to Tavora East to see a friend who is Laranang’s neighbor.

Investigation showed that the victim on Saturday went to Tavora East on board his Ford Escape which he parked in front of the suspect’s house.

Laranang, who was drunk, got irritated and confronted Eloja who immediately transferred his car to a basketball court nearby to appease the policeman.

Apparently not satisfied, Laranang went after Eloja and shot him several times with his 9mm service firearm.

Laranang, 35, is now in the custody of the Pugo Municipal Police Station pending the filing of administrative and murder charges against him.

Ordinado added the suspect will undergo the regular process of the investigation as relatives of Eloja demanding that justice be served.