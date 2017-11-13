DSAS Part 2 opens on Nov 16

The second part of the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) will be held from November 16 to 20 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. The event features exhibits, seminars and related activities on modern weaponry.

World shooting champion Jethro Dionisio, president of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD), said a wide selection of firearms, ammunition and shooting paraphernalia await defense and sports shooters.

Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is the event’s guest of honor and speaker. Dela Rosa will lead the ribbon cutting ceremonies at 11 a.m. on November 17, the second day of the DSAS.

Visitors can also win prizes in a raffle by AFAD in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the DSAS.

In partnership with the PNP, the DSAS will again spearhead the Firearms Caravan, which will process applications for License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF), Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) and Provisional LTOPF.

The Firearms Caravan will also have an onsite printing of LTOPF and Firearms Registration ID cards during the gun show.

Applicants are advised to check the requirements in the Defense & Sporting Arms Show Facebook page before availing the services of the Firearms Caravan. Visitors are advised to pre-register at www.afad.ph/dsas.

Also coming to the event on November 19 for a meet and greet session, are some members of the Philippine delegation who won medals during the 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII held in France from August 28 to September 3.