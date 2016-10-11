DSCPI national meet rolls off Sat

The DanceSport Council of the Philippines (DSCPI) will hold its 20th DSCPI National Championship on Saturday at the Philsports Multi-Purpose Arena (Ultra) in Pasig City.

A total of 298 athletes from all over the Philippines will compete in the ranking competition supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Flawless, Calata Corporation, Vitug Beach Resort, Ballare Events Studio, Dance Vision Arena, Studio 116 Dance School, Retro DCG-FM 105.9 and The Greenery Bulacan.

“I’m very much happy to announce the growing number of participants in our DanceSports competition. We believe that we can discover fresh potential talents there,” DSCPI President Becky Garcia said.

Tickets are available at the DanceSport Training Center, Philsports Complex, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City and at the entrance of the Ultra. For details contact 6372314.