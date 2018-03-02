DSWD to aid 1,870 displaced workers in Tarlac

TARLAC CITY: A total of 1,870 displaced workers from 26 barangay (villages) here will benefit from the Cash-for-Work (CFW) program of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Gemma Gabuya, DSWD regional director, said CFW program is a short-term intervention to provide temporary employment to distressed or displaced individuals by participating in or undertaking preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities or in evacuation centers. “Under it, beneficiaries would work on community projects for 10 days. In exchange for the work or services rendered, they will be provided with cash to meet their requirement for food and other basic necessities,” Gabuya added. The CFW daily rate shall be 75 percent of the prevailing daily wage rate set by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.