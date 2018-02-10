DSWD-ARMM warns 4Ps beneficiaries stakeholders against irregularities

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DSWD-ARMM) warned stakeholders of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), including parents and local government unit (LGU) officials, of criminal charges for any irregularity in its implementation.

Laisa Alamia, ARMM executive secretary and DSWD-ARMM secretary, reiterated the warning during the first round of LGU Assembly on Social Welfare Protection held in Jolo recently where issue on alleged anomalies in carrying out the program were raised.

“The 4Ps stakeholders, especially officials who will be caught committing anomalous acts, will be immediately removed from their posts and could even face criminal charges,” Alamia said.

The LGU assembly is one of the ARMM government’s responses to martial law Instruction Order No. 01 that seeks to promote good governance.

The participation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, provincial Health Office and Department of Education is critical in checking and securing the successful delivery of basic services to the 4Ps’ beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Lea Abduhasad Daud, 44, a 4Ps beneficiary and parent leader from Barangay Tulay in Jolo said the assembly is an effective way of preventing corruption in 4Ps implementation.

Mayor Abraham Burahan of Hadji Panglima Tahil town said the assembly “is a wake-up call and reminder to all of us that we should abide by the policies and guidelines in implementing the programs of the government.”

Sulu has 93,734 program beneficiaries out of 415,000 beneficiaries in the entire ARMM.