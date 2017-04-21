DSWD to complete financial aid to Yolanda victims by June

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) hopes to complete by June, the distribution of P 5,000 financial assistance to the survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Hope Hervilla, DSWD Undersecretary for Operations and Protective Programs disclosed that as of April 18, the agency has validated 75 percent or 147,027 of the 196,258 beneficiaries of the financial assistance funded by the socio-civic fund of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We are still in the validation stage in other regions. But after this, we will be able to finalize the total number of eligible households who will be given a cash card, which they will use to claim the financial assistance,” said Hervilla.

She added that the agency is “very careful” with the validation of beneficiaries of the financial assistance promised by the President during the third year commemoration of the super thyphoon in Tacloban City in November last year.

Beneficiaries will be those coming from Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Negros Island Region (NIR), which were greatly affected by the typhoon Yolanda.

Hervilla also said the DSWD field offices in Central Visayas and NIR have finished validating the 368 and 7,713 target household-beneficiaries, respectively.

The Western Visayas field office, however, has validated 87 percent or 110,252 of the total 126,261 target households while in Eastern Visayas, 46 percent of target beneficiaries or 28,694 of the total 61,916 target households have been validated.

According to DSWD, 55 percent or 81,520 of the total 147,027 validated households have been qualified to receive the financial assistance and that NIR had the most number of eligible households at 68 percent of the total target beneficiaries.

NIR was followed by Eastern Visayas at 57 percent, Western Visayas at 54 percent and Central Visayas at 29 percent. The DSWD started the distribution of the financial aid to the qualified household-beneficiaries in March.

DSWD released on March 1 a total of P1,055,000 for some 211 qualified households in Tacloban City; distribution was held at the Leyte Pantawid Provincial Office.

On April 7, 93 out of the 107 total eligible household-beneficiaries in Central Visayas received the financial aid during a cash distribution event facilitated by the regional field office in Cebu City while the remaining 14 claimed the assistance from April 10 to 14.

The DSWD forwarded the names of some 38,502 qualified beneficiaries to the Land Bank of the Philippines for cash card opening and of this number, 30,498 were from Western Visayas; 5,219 from NIR; and 2,785 from Eastern Visayas.

The cash card is expected to be released 30 days after the submission of the names of qualified beneficiaries to the Land Bank. Hervilla asked beneficiaries in the Visayas to be patient as the DSWD is “doing its best” to speed-up the validation process. DEMPSEY REYES