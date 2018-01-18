DSWD ensures food supply for Mount Mayon evacuees

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assured enough food supply for Mayon Volcano evacuees in case of prolonged volcanic acti­vity of the famed mountain in the Bicol Region.

The provincial government of Albay said the number of evacuees ballooned to 9,361 families or about 40,000 people housed in various evacuation camps in three cities and five towns as of Thursday.

The DSWD, however, said only 34,491 individuals or 8,530 families have taken shelter in 32 evacuation centers in the province.

The agency added that 36,499 people in 37 barangay (villages) and eight municipalities are affected by Mayon’s continuous eruptive activity.

“We assure that we have adequate supply of food commodities just in case of prolonged activity of Mayon,” Assistant Regional Director Arwin Razo of DSWD-V said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that while Mayon’s energy has not gone down, only 48 rockfalls and one volcanic earthquake were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs science research specialist Eric Arconado saidAlert Level 3 remains over Mayon, meaning hazardous eruption is imminent within weeks or days.

Two pyroclastic density currents–each a mixture of gas and ashes caused by lava flow that reaches approximately 800 to 1,000 degrees Celsius–were recorded by seismic monitoring of the volcano.

Phivolcs again warned the public to refrain from entering the six-kilometer permanent danger zone and the 7-km extended danger zone as rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions or dome collapses may generate hazardous volcanic flows.

Banks vow assistance

Meanwhile, the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said it is ready to assist their clients in areas that may be affected by Mayon’s activity.

“While the authorities have already raised the alert level in Albay due to ash emissions and lava flow, the BAP assures that clients will be assisted to ensure continuity of banking services as member banks strive to deliver and serve the general public,” it added in a statement.

The BAP urged the banking public to contact their local bank branches or visit these branches’ websites to ensure their transactions are accommodated and their banking needs are met.

WITH MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO