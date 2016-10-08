DSWD to feed 47,305 Cordillera kids

BAGUIO CITY: The Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) aims to increase the number of children beneficiaries on its 6th cycle (2016-2017) targetting 47,305 children. A Department of Social and Welfare Development program, SFP aims to improve the nutritional status of children enrolled in day care centers. Hot meals and alternative meals that meet the one third of the Recommended Energy and Nutrient Intake using locally produced foods are served to the children during snack time.

Nutritionist-Dietitian Alitha Directo said they cater to anyone ranging from 2-5 years old enrolled in Child Development Centers or Bulilit Centers, regardless of economic status. SFP Focal Person Elleanor Bugalin shared that for the fifth cycle, the program has posted a regional average of 64.40 percent rehabilitation rate which means that the number of children in need of nutritional intervention decreased from 3,761to 1,339 after six months of feeding.