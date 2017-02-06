DSWD to release P5K ‘Yolanda’ aid

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) released a memorandum providing mechanisms on President Rodrigo Duterte’s financial assistance worth P5,000 to households affected by super Typhoon “Yolanda” who have not received the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) from the government. The financial assistance will be funded by P1-billion from the Socio-Civic Projects Fund of Malacanang and will be coursed to the social welfare agency. Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said they financial assistance is a commitment of the President to the victims to assist them in rebuilding their homes. The assistance will be implemented by the field offices in Regions 6, 7, 8 and Negros Region under the supervision of the office of the Secretary.