DSWD releases P1.4B aid for Pinoys in crisis

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released P1,411,212,248.66 worth of assistance through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) from January to June 2017.

“When we say ‘in crisis,’ these are events that cause shock or trauma, producing mental, psychological, and physical distress to a person,” Undersecretary Hope V. Hervilla said in a statement.

“If there is a crisis of that kind, they cannot cope. They may feel helpless and may also have a dysfunction),” Hervilla added.

The assistance was given to over 410,939 people nationwide through the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) of the DSWD’s central office, field offices (FOs), and satellite offices in provinces.

Under AICS, the DSWD provides educational, medical, transportation and burial assistance to the poor, marginalized, vulnerable, and disadvantaged.

“They could also seek the help of a social worker, not necessarily financial, but it may be psychological or emotional support. This can be provided by our social workers and psychologists at different settings—in local government units and in all field offices of the DSWD. We have counterpart local social welfare and development offices at the local level in cities and municipalities,” she said.

The undersecretary said the department also provides counseling services and emotional support through its trained social workers and licensed psychologists in its field offices.