DSWD releases P1.6M grant for 4Ps in Bataan

ORION, Bataan: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) released more than P1.6 million additional cash grant for livelihood projects of 82 women beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) here. Mayor Antonio Raymundo turned over checks worth P20,000 each to 61 women who will go into dressmaking while 21 others in diversified farming. Among the recipients were some Aeta women from Bayan-Bayanan, an upland village in Orion. Roshane delos Santos of Barangay Capunitan said the mayor has granted their request for a space where the 61 would-be dressmakers could conduct their business. As 4P beneficiary with a child in elementary school, De los Santos receives P800 monthly and P600 rice subsidy given to all beneficiaries, increasing their grant to P1,400 per month which is released every two months.