DSWD steps up adoption advocacy campaign

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is seeking “stronger ties” with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) in connection with legal adoptions in the country.

DILG-National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO) Director Leocadio Trovela, during a recent forum aimed at raising adoption consciousness among Filipinos, said the DILG and local government units (LGUs) have a central role in child adoption “as custodians of children’s rights.”

“The role of the DILG in this advocacy is essential. Our intention is to increase the number of adoption advocates and remind barangay [village]officials, through the DILG, to become custodians of children’s rights because of their direct link to communities,” Trovela told the forum.

According to DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Filipino families should “devote some of their time and devote some of their resources to abandoned, neglected and surrendered children by becoming foster or adoptive parents.”

“We see daily that there are so many children who are ready for foster care and adoption but there are not enough prospective foster and adoptive families, so we want to make the process more accessible to the public. This is why the DSWD and adjunct agencies are intensifying adoption advocacy campaigns and improving policies and guidelines,” Taguiwalo said.

This is on top of the “need for stronger inter-agency coordination to promote foster care and legal adoption,” she added.

“It is important that we uphold children’s rights in the process of adoption and to prevent cases wherein children are being trafficked through birth simulation,” Taguiwalo said.

The DSWD is expected to sign a memorandum of agreement with other national government agencies to renew their commitment to intensify the advocacy on legal adoption through its promotion in schools, medical and health facilities, courts and local governments down to the barangay (village) level. NELSON S. BADILLA