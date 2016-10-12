DTI-ARMM holds 1st franchising expo

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Trade and Industry-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DTI-ARMM) conducted the 1st franchising expo here sharing knowledge on entrepreneurship and business development. Lawyer Anwar Malang, DTI-ARMM secretary, said he sees an upward growth of the region’s economy, noting that the franchising expo provided an opportunity for business seekers and those planning to expand an existing business. Jed Arboleda, Philippine Franchise Association consultant, said the potential for the growth of franchising in the ARMM is high.