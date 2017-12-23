DTI assists families of slain soldiers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently gave livelihood packages to the beneficiaries of soldiers who were slain in action in Marawi.

“[The] DTI acknowledges the ultimate sacrifice made by our soldiers who fought and died during the Marawi siege. In the spirit of the season and as a show of continued support from the Duterte administration, we decided to forego the usual department-wide Christmas party and use the funds instead to help the families of the slain soldiers,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Friday.

Over 29 families of soldiers killed in Marawi each received a Kabuhayan Starter Kit, a book on stories of DTI-assisted entrepreneurs to inspire them, several gift items and gift certificates, and toys for their children.

“We also offered equity financing packages for the negosyo [businesses]they would like to pursue,” said Lopez.

The JVO Foundation also gave food packs for each of the families. Gift certificates amounting to a total of P100,000 were also raffled off to the families.

Lopez said the DTI also earlier reached out to help the soldiers who were wounded during the Marawi fighting by holding the “TNKS Po! Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan ‘Kaya Natin ‘Yan’” event at the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City on December 3, 2017.

DTI gave out Christmas gifts and raffle prizes to the wounded soldiers and their dependents.

The government also offered negosyo mentoring and consultations on how to start their own business.

Livelihood packages will also be given once they select their preferred business.