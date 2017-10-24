DTI: Chinese firms eyeing PH ventures

Two Chinese companies have offered to invest some $4.5 billion in the country, the Trade department said.

The firms were identified as Huili Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. and Yi Ding Tai International Corporation, which plan to invest in iron and steel manufacturing and shipbuilding.

“This is one of several investment proposals we have received on the steel industry that will allow us pursue President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s vision of having a globally competitive iron and steel industry, to support the growing economy, to alleviate poverty and to create jobs for every Filipino,” Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Huili, a private equity firm, submitted a letter of intent earlier this year that was endorsed by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The Trade department said the firm wanted to build a world-class integrated steel manufacturing facility that would employ 6,000 people.

Huili Chairman Meng Xiaosu presented the plan to Lopez in a recent courtesy call, also noting that China wanted the Philippines to be part of the Maritime Silk Road initiative.

Lopez said the project would contribute to the Philippine Manufacturing Resurgence Program (MRP) and support the country’s bid to become a major producer of high-quality and safe steel products by 2030.

“Producing the steel here will be favorable to both parties as it will generate jobs for Filipinos and be cost-effective for the company. This complements our drive to provide opportunities to uplift the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid as we take a step forward to inclusivity and shared prosperity for all,” he said.

Yi Ding Tai, meanwhile, was said to have selected the Philippines for a shipbuilding and ship repair facility.

Feasibility studies are currently ongoing, the Trade department said.