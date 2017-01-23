DTI, CityMall ink deal to provide market access for MSMEs

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday signed a partnership deal with community mall developer CityMall Commercial Centers Inc. to provide mainstream market access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), bringing their products closer to the public through Go Lokal! stores.

“As we partner with more establishments such as CityMalls, we hope to bring more of our MSMEs’ quality products closer to consumers. Through Go Lokal!, we want to expand their markets and introduce their products to local consumers, especially those in the regions,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Under the partnership, CityMall agreed to operate and manage Go Lokal! stores not only at every existing CityMall but also in every CityMall to be opened in the future. By 2020, around 100 CityMalls are expected to be operational.

The partnership also agreed to donate 5 percent of the project income to the drug rehabilitation program of the government. DTI, on the other hand, will provide assistance in various fronts, including in product development, sourcing and branding.

“The initiative can also serve as a strategic platform for new entrepreneurs to test the marketability of their products without the fear of losing rental and commercial costs because their experience is free of charge,” Lopez added.

Go Lokal! is a retail outlet program showcasing quality products crafted, designed, and created by Philippine MSMEs. As a design-led concept store found at premium locations, it offers a mainstream distribution channel for top-notch products while offering value for money for its target consumers.

Lopez, together with DTI Undersecretary Nora Terrado, signed the agreement with CityMall Commercial Centers Inc. President Ferdinand Sia, witnessed by Chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia of CityMall’s parent company, DoubleDragon Properties Inc.

“We are happy to be working with DTI on this project, which will enable CityMalls across the country to be the breeding ground for micro entrepreneurs from different provincial parts of the Philippines as we expect that through this project, these micro entrepreneurs could eventually progress from micro to small, to medium, and eventually to large entrepreneurs in the future,” Sia said.