DTI confident of reaching govt’s P122-B exports goal

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is upbeat that Philippine exports would generate at least $122 billion for the government in 2022, a Trade official said.

In a briefing, Export Marketing Bureau Director Senen Perlada said DTI was “cautiously optimistic that we can at least reach the lower end of the [government’s $122-billion to $131-billion] target,” despite global challenges.

The administration of US President Donald Trump had slapped “safeguard measures on washing machine products,” he noted, but “there are some new avenues that we can explore.”

According to him, exports reached about $68.7 billion last year.

“For services—because the final data [on them]is not yet available—we are seeing growth [of]just over 13 percent. We are probably looking at upward of $31 billion, and with that, we are actually quite close to breaching $100 billion in 2017,” Perlada said.

Based on these figures, merchandise and service exports are projected to increase by 10.8 percent in 2017, and this translates to total exports value of between $98 and $99 billion, he added.

“We are still good in terms of being able to enjoy privileges in both the US and European Union, so there is enough confidence on our part that we are going to hit the target,” Perlada said.

A major factor in the continued growth in exports is the increase in electronics exports, which is forecast to keep on growing, albeit slowly, at 6 percent this year, compared with 2017’s 11 percent.

This projection, however, may still change, depending on future developments, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (Seipi) said.

Such exports rose $32.7 billion in 2017 from $29.4 billion a year earlier, it added.

Last year’s amount accounted for about 52 percent of total exports, Seipi President Dan Lachica said, adding that the electronics industry employes an estimated 3.2 million people to date.

“By 2020, the industry is expected to employ a total of 5.5 million [workers],” he said.

To further boost industry growth, Seipi will launch the Product and Technology Holistic Strategy (Paths). This road map will identfy the top products and technologies the industry should be focusing on in the next five years in order to develop a niche in the global market and the right conditions needed for that.

Paths’ implementation is seen to generate investments worth an additional $1.5 billion in 2020, $3 billion in 2025 and $5 billion in 2030.

“Export values are expected to reach $40 billion in 2025 and $50 billion in 2030,” Lachica said.

“We have submitted the final draft [of the road map]to DTI and DOST (Department of Science and Technology)” for approval, he added.