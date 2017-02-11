DTI-Davao to open more Negosyo Centers

DAVAO CITY: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will set up 14 new Negosyo Centers (NCs) in different provinces and cities in the Davao Region after last year’s success.

DTI-11 regional director Maria Belenda Ambi said they had successfully established 15 NCs last year, surpassing their target of 14 for 2016.

Given this accomplishment, Ambi credited their success to the strong support of the local government units and the private sector.

Ambi said they saw the importance of the centers as clients started to come to the Centers for technical assistance and accessed the services like training that helped them improve their businesses.

She said the Negosyo Center is a one-stop shop for services intended to support existing and start–up small businesses like business registration assistance; business advisory; and, business information and advocacy.

Ambi reported that last year, the NCs were able to serve 39,804 clients and conduct 477 training programs with 16,863 participants.

Ambi announced that they will be upscaling the Mentor Me (Mentor Micro Enterprises) program in all the provinces in Region XI.

Last year, the DTI piloted the Mentor Me program in selected cities in the country namely, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Tacloban, and Zamboanga.

It is an 11-week mentorship program that assisted micro-entrepreneurs move up to the next level with improved operational systems and business skills.