DTI extends Negosyo loans for soldiers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is offering special zero-interest Negosyo loans for families of soldiers wounded or killed in action (WIA/KIA) after Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez signed equity and loan agreements with these families on Wednesday.

This “is a special P50-million loan package that is part of President Rodrigo Duterte‘s program to provide livelihood packages and fund assistance to the affected families of soldiers through DTI, in cooperation with the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” the department said.

The loan package falls under the DTI-attached Small Business (SB) Corp.’s Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3). This program offers easy-access loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as a way to stop high-interest “five-six” lending schemes.

For P3 loans allotted to soldiers, loans of P100,000 or less will be interest-free if fully paid within two years.

Those who failed to do so will only have to pay 2-percent annual interest, DTI said.

DTI released loans worth P902,000 to 13 WIA/KIA beneficiaries as of last Friday.

“These loans will be used for business ventures, like hog-raising, rice trading, food stalls and sari-sari stores,” the department said.