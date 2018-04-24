DTI eyes P300M for Boracay businesses

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is seeking P300 million to provide other means of livelihood for businesses and workers on Boracay island during its six-month closure, which begins on Thursday.

“We will be needing [about]P300 million to be able to do our part in the rehabilitation,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on the sidelines of the launch of a new initiative for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Monday.

According to him, about 400 businesses operate on the famed tourist destination in Aklan province.

The shutdown is expected to affect 35,000 workers and result in lost revenues worth between P18 billion and P20 billion, earlier reports said.

The P300 million, Lopez said, will come from the P2 billion that the government has allotted for the businesses and workers to be affected.

The bulk of the amount will be used to providing market access to businesses, especially those dealing with souvenirs and gifts. Part of it will also be used to finance alternative enterprises.

“We will also conduct entrepreneurial trainings and skills development, and look for other markets for them, especially those on the henna tattoo sector,” Lopez said.

While waiting for the amount, the DTI can tap the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso program’s P50-million budget “to start our initiatives,” he added.

“Hopefully, within less than a month, there will be an indication [on]how much will be approved,” Lopez said, noting that other government agencies would help other businesses that are forced to relocate.

Jobs available

Lopez’s statement came after One Boracay made available 4,000 jobs to workers on the island.

These jobs are found in places that include Metro Manila and Bohol and Palawan provinces, the tourism business group said in a statement.

According to Marlene Dado Jante, president of One Boracay member Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), her organization will urge its more than 600 members to offer more jobs, temporary or not, to those workers.

“We want those workers to remain gainfully employed and capable of providing for their families until Boracay reopens,” she said.

This comes as One Boracay is set to meet next month to devise a marketing plan on the tourist destination’s reopening.

“We want the government, in the future, to first consult with all stakeholders and incorporate our ideas before executing any actions that will affect tourism destinations and the industry itself on multiple levels,” Jante said.

“The government should understand that we are the ones on the ground and that we have a clear understanding on how the industry works,” she added.

with LISBET K. ESMAEL