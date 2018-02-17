DTI to help REGION 4 exporters become more competitive

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 4-A, in partnership with the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau, will conduct a forum on Doing Business in Free Trade Areas: Regional Exporters Coaching Session on February 20, 2018 in Tagaytay City to help companies in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon) understand the impact of economic integration on their businesses. The event is part of DTI-EMB’s Philippine Export Competitiveness Program for 2018, partnering with more DTI regional and provincial offices, Negosyo Centers, local government units and private-sector organizations. The forum will include learning sessions that will help participants understand Free Trade Agreements, markets covered by FTAs, its significance in terms of size, demographics, income, attractiveness, statistical indicators on the trend and progress for Philippine trade in these markets. It will also help exporters in the regions to understand tariff classification, and the process of registering to the Client Profile Registration System. Currently, Calabarzon’s thriving industries include semi-processed industrial raw materials and industrial components coming from its 31 world-class industrial estates and economic zones. Most of the country’s automotive assemblers, including Ford, Honda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Toyota are also located in the region.