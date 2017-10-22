‘DTI helpless over foreign traders rules’

CABANATUAN City, Nueva Ecija: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) appeared helpless over the presence of suspected smuggled goods in Nueva Ecija because of the limited scope of its regulatory power.

The local DTI officials admitted they find it hard to determine which of the 10,131 registered business names as of September 2017 being used as dummies of unscrupulous alien traders.

As of last month DTI reported 50 cases of defective products from China, Taiwan and Korea and officials are yet to determine whether these goods were shipped into the country legally.

The concern was raised recently here during the observance of the consumers welfare month when complaints about defective products flooded the DTI office. However, shop owners told complaining buyers they will replace the product in three to five days, a breach under the purported warranty provisions of the consumer laws.

It was also observed that registered stall owners are just dummies of illegal alien businessmen who hardly speak Filipino or English.

One of the complainants, Ednalyn Hidalgo of Barangay Bantug Norte here, demanded replacement of a cellphone she bought because of defective battery but was not entertained by the stall owner prompting her to filed a complaint with the DTI.

“I don’t know if I would also file a complaint against the cashier who looks like Chinese or Taiwanese and does not even speak Filipino or English but their DTI and Mayor’s permit carries a Pilipino name,” Hidalgo said.

DTI provincial director Brigida Pili told The Manila Times they can only monitor the quality and cost of the products, adding that her function is limited only to regulatory rules.

Last June, DTI main office created an enforcement bureau called Project Execution Team tasked is to check product deliveries, import compliance certificate, adjudication, surveillance, monitoring and mediation.

Meanwhile, Consumer Protection Division chief Romeo Eusebio Feronilo said they can only mediate on product’s concern and issues but other complaints like citizenship must be addressed by the Bureau of Immigration.

Violators of the Anti-Dummy and Foreign Investment Act can be meted with five to 10 years imprisonment.