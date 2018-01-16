DTI hopes to retain EU privileges

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expressed optimism on Monday that the European Union (EU) would retain the Philippines’ trade privileges under the EU General System of Preferences (GSP) Plus program.

In a press conference, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said that during his most recent meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström, the department was “able to present an update on the developments of the country,” and the GSP Plus’ positive impact.

“[T]here’s really a desire to continue to enagage the Philippines,” he added.

The EU is expected to formally announce its decision on the program “by this week or next week,” the Trade chief said.

The GSP covers 6,209 Philippine products, 2,442 of which are subject to zero duty, while 3,767 have reduced tariffs. The GSP Plus qualifies 6,274 other products for zero duty.

“For us, we want the privileges. We want to continue [having them]because it’s benefiting our countryside farmers, fishermen and manufacturers,” Lopez said, noting that there had been a “20-percent to 30-percent increase” in exports of Philippine products to Europe.

Last year, EU parliamentary members expressed concern over the country’s widely reported human rights violations.

“The bottom line is they are making sure that the country they are helping remain a legitimate [one], following conventions on labor rights and laws, human rights, environment and all that,” Lopez said.

“We’ve been consistent in assuring them that we are adhering to all these conventions, and we’re very confident that we can prove [this]and we deserve to keep the EU GSP Plus,” he added.