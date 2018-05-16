DTI jumpstarts programs to assist Boracay residents

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has implemented programs to help residents and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Boracay island in Aklan province after its closure to tourists on April 26.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said his department “had taken measures and interventions to assess and address” their needs before the famed tourist destination’s was shut down for a six-month rehabilitation.

His statement came a month after DTI consulted with provincial and local government units, as well as business counselors, and conducted surveys among business owners and workers on Boracay.

Some requested assistance in online marketing, accessing new markets, and relocating their businesses, as well as training for cooking, baking, and food processing.

Others asked about the government’s loan programs and financial assistance.

Measures included mounting a trade fair at the provincial capitol grounds in Kalibo during the Aklan Piña and

Fiber Festival, where the affected enterprises featured their products.

The fair generated cash sales of P1.564 million and booked orders of P13.642 million for a total of P15.206 million.

DTI brought to Manila the products of eight MSMEs from Caticlan and Kalibo towns and sold them at the Bureau of Domestic Trade and Promotions Showroom.

“We are on the lookout for more ways to assist our MSMEs and those affected by the closure,” Lopez said.

“We are also planning more trade fairs and allocating spaces to promote Boracay products, not [only]in other provinces, but also in big cities and tourist destinations,” he added.

“There are still a lot of training programs in our calendar that we can conduct in the coming days for Boracay residents and our MSMEs,” Trade Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said.

DTI also offered online marketing awareness seminars and consultations on the government’s Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-Asenso (P3) financing program, and on trademark registration.