DTI-Kultura sign deal to operate Go Lokal!

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Kultura, the country’s largest retailer of homegrown products, signed an agreement on March 24 to open Go Lokal! stores at SM Makati.

“Kultura and Go Lokal! are complementary avenues to help our local MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] gain retail foothold in the Philippine domestic market. We are pleased to open a Go Lokal! together with Kultura as a testament of our collective thrust of inclusive growth and development of our MSMEs,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Kultura is the leading brand for uniquely Filipino products and its Go Lokal! pop-up store opens in April and will run throughout the year at the 2nd level of SM Makati.