DTI to launch Asean 2017 Business, Investment Program

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is launching the Asean 2017 Business and Investment Program (ABIP) today, January 24, at the Rizal Ceremonial Hall in Malacañang.

“DTI as chair of the Asean Economic Ministers [AEM] and the chair for the Committee on Business and Investment Promotion [CBIP] will unveil several business programs for the year that will complement Philippines’ priorities under the Asean Economic Community [AEC] Pillar,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Monday.

The CBIP, an inter-agency committee established by the Philippines’ 2017 Asean National Organizing Committee (Asean NOC), is responsible for engaging the international business community, investors, government and other parties, and for organizing and supervising potential business and investment-related activities.

The DTI also is set to highlight for the Philippine chairmanship of Asean 2017 the “inclusive, innovation-led growth, for shared prosperity in Asean.”

“Having the AEC pillar in mind, the CBIP developed business programs that will complement our regional effort in terms of regulatory coherence, promotion and internationalization of micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs], development of an innovation-driven economy and promotion of women and youth entrepreneurship,” Lopez said.

Expected to grace the launch key government agencies, representatives of Asean member states, the Asean Business Advisory Council, led by Presidential Adviser Joey Concepcion, with DTI private sector partners, and representatives of Asean-Dialogue.

The Philippine Chairmanship of Asean 2017 was formally launched on January 15 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City with the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.”