DTI to monitor ‘unusual increases’ in prices of goods

TRADE Secretary Ramon Lopez said the government would deploy teams to monitor prices of goods in supermarkets and groceries and make sure that there would be no drastic adjustments on the old stocks being sold because the new tax reform law did not cover them.

“The DTI already deployed teams to check the prices. We are urging our consumers to immediately report any unusual increase in the prices of goods,” Lopez told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

“We have deployed seven teams in the National Capital Region to monitor prices of goods. There are also monitoring teams for the different regions,” he said, adding that DTI officials will also inspect several supermarkets.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (TRAIN) Act,

drinks with caloric and non-caloric sweeteners and with high fructose corn syrup will be taxed P6 and P12 per liter, respectively.

Lopez said that DTI was still determining the total volume of stocks of Sugar Sweeteened Beverages (SSB) left with distributors and retailers. He reiterated, however, that stocks currently with distributors and retailers should not be affected by the excise tax.

“If softdrinks are already with the distributors, those should not be affected by the excise tax. From the distributor to the sari-sari stores, there should be no price increase yet,” he said.

Lopez said that DTI would order distributors and retailers not to raise the prices of sugar-sweetened beverages until January 15.

“Usually the stocks are good for 2 to 3 weeks or even a month. But we are now finalizing whether the order will be until January 15 or January 22,” he said.