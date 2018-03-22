DTI: MSMEs important for PH economic growth

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is doubling its efforts to help the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), saying these provide jobs and help drive the Philippine economy.

According to Zenaida Maglaya, Trade undersecretary for the Regional Operations Group, MSMEs promote equitable and inclusive growth, especially in the countryside.

“MSMEs are substantial contributors to our country’s economic growth, trade, employment, innovation, and poverty alleviation,” she said.

Such enterprises account for 99.5 percent of established businesses and employ 62.8 percent of the country’s workforce.

They contribute substantially to the country’s manufacturing output, making them critical engines of economic growth and development.

To ensure MSMEs’ continued growth, the MSME Development Council approved the MSME Development Plan 2017-2022.

The plan envisions “more globally competitive MSMEs that are regionally integrated, resilient, sustainable, and innovative, thereby performing as key drivers of inclusive Philippine economic growth,” Maglaya said.

The plan aims to improve the local business climate and access to finance, technology, innovation, and markets; and enhance management and labor capacities.

The department is currently advocating the so-called 7 M’s of Successful Entrepreneurship—mindset change, mastery, mentoring, money, machine, market access, and models of business—as guide for MSME growth.

They teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to have the proper entrepreneurial mindset; help MSMEs master the know-how and how-tos of entrepreneurship; offer business guidance from DTI and the business sector; give them access to funding; help them have the right tools and equipment; provide access to markets; and suggest different business ideas.