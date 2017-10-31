DTI: No price increases for Noche Buena items

Amid reports of price adjustments of some brands of hams and cheese products, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday said it had been assured in a meeting by most producers that supply and prices of Noche Buena products such as pasta, sauce and bread remain stable.

Noche Buena is the Filipino traditional Christmas Eve meal.

DTI said it recently met with manufacturers to check the price and supply situation of Noche Buena products.

It meets with makers of Noche Buena goods every year ahead of the Christmas season when demand for such items is at its peak.

“Several manufacturers assured adequate supply and stability in prices for the coming season, mainly [because of]very tight competition among various brands fighting for market shares,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Lopez added that market competition has prompted the manufacturers to bundle their products.

He said sauces were bundled with pastas and sold at more affordable prices.

“This is competition at play. Even in the ham category, products are so competitive that discounts are being given and several variants that serve different market segments are being offered with affordable pricing,” he added.

Price of a premium brand of bread went up by one peso per loaf but other brands had kept their prices as of October this year.

Lopez encouraged consumers to use “e-Presyo,” an online price monitoring platform, for guidance on prices of Noche Buena products.