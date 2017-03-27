DTI opens first mainstream Go Lokal store with Robinsons

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with Robinsons Department Store, launched its first mainstream Go Lokal! store at Robinsons Place Manila last Friday, March 24.

“DTI is excited to open its first mainstream Go Lokal! store with Robinsons Department Store as its dynamic partner in this effort of maximizing market access and providing exposure to our MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises]. We look forward to opening more outlets in their malls and department stores across the country,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Go Lokal! is a public-private collaboration between DTI and local retailer partners. Among its partners, Robinsons Department Store, an affiliate of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., is the first to launch the project in a mainstream outlet.