DTI, PLDT collaborate to ‘digitize’ MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has teamed up with PLDT Enterprise for an event promoting digital tools that will help entrepreneurs extend their reach through a nationwide marketplace.

The event, called “A Growing Collaboration for the Filipino” and to be held at Makati Shangri-La, Manila on Monday, will launch PLDT’s PayMaya, a prepaid online payment app that enables the financially underserved to pay online without a credit card.

A Go Lokal! pop-up exhibit would demonstrate how guests could buy Go Lokal! products using the app.

Go Lokal! is a retail concept store that showcases products designed and manufactured by the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Expected at the event are Trade Undersecretaries Zenaida Maglaya and Nora Terrado, Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Director Jerry Clavesillas, and Domestic Trade Opportunities Director Rhodora Leano.

PLDT President Manuel v. Pangilinan and PLDT Enterprise heads Eric Alberto and Jovy Hernandez are also expected to attend.

The event is part of DTI’s efforts to spur the growth of MSMEs, which account for 99.5 percent of established businesses and employ 62.8 percent of the country’s workforce.