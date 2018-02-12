DTI provides service facilities to Bulacan coffee growers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bulacan office has provided shared service facilities to coffee growers in the province to help developed the local coffee industry.

The package include three kiosks and three coffee brewers as part of DTI’s initiative to maximize the utilization of shared service facilities under its integrated assistance to Bulacan small and medium enterprises.

Beneficiaries were two coffee producers – Kalawakan Womens Association, Inc. (KWAI) and Talbak Fruits & Coffee Growers, Inc. (TFCGI) based in the town of Donya Remedios Trinidad (DRT).

DTI-Bulacan director Zorina Aldana explained that coffee is one of the national priority industry clusters that DTI is targeting to develop. |

Coffee producers in Bulacan were also encouraged by Aldana to fortify the coffee industry in the province and complement one another rather than engaged in stiff competition.

Aldana also noted that the quality of the coffee beans, particularly those from Donya Remedios Trinidad town, met with the global quality standards.

She said TFCGI was able to ranked 4th place under the Robusta category in the first national coffee quality competition in March last year.

The competition, “Kape Pilipino-Cupping Competition” was held at Cavite State University that aims to determine the top highest quality coffee producer in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, DRT Mayor Ronaldo Flores said they will be working closely with DTI and other implementing partner agencies to identify additional programs and projects that will support and strengthen the coffee industry in their town.

“It is timely to take advantage of our natural resources, like the possible sources for ‘coffee cat’ which is literary coffee made out of cats poop,” Flores said.