DTI pushes for globalization of PH MSMEs

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council (MSMEDC) and in cooperation with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) – Go Negosyo, will hold the National MSME Summit on November 10 to 11 at the SMX Davao Convention Center, Lanang, Davao City.

Up for discussion at the summit are such topics as promoting creativity and innovation, inclusive financing, enhancing productivity and efficiency, and entrepreneurial ecosystem for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It is envisioned that with inputs from the summit, the MSMEs can expand their knowledge and develop their capabilities locally and foster a positive global mindset.

“We view the Summit as an opportunity to discuss gaps, challenges, and opportunities in developing and improving the participation of MSMEs in the local and global markets. We also look at it as an avenue to come up with new strategies and identifying policy recommendations that will help the local enterprises move up the value chain,” DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said on Tuesday.

The country’s MSMEs, which make up 99.6 percent of the Philippine enterprises, have the potential to create productive employment and promote economic growth as they become part of the global supply chain.