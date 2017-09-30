DTI region 7 to check sub-standard Christmas lights, prices

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 7 (DTI-7) will conduct random inspection of all stores, including malls, to ensure that no substandard Christmas lights are being sold. Asteria Caberte, DTI-7 regional director, said they will check if displayed Christmas lights have the Philippine Standards (PS) logo attached regardless of brand. “This is a yearly routine to crack down on stores that sell poor quality Christmas lights, including those on the sidewalks, without a PS logo to prove the quality of the products,” Caberte said. She encouraged the public to refrain from buying Christmas lights without an authentic PS mark, citing fire incidents caused by sub-standard lights and decors. Caberte said aside from ensuring product standards, they will also monitor the price of every Christmas product in the market.