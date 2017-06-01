DTI releases SRP for school supplies

TARLAC: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) here released the suggested retail price (SRP) table of various school supplies in time for the June 5 opening of classes.

DTI 3 Regional Director Judith Angeles said the SRP table would guide consumers, especially those who buy at the last minute basic school supplies such as notebooks, writing pads, crayons, ballpens, pencils, erasers and sharpeners.

It also serves as basis in comparing different brands and deterrent for overpricing.

Angeles reminded consumers to carefully read the labels of products for toxic or hazardous ingredients.

“Labeling regulations require markings like number of pages, weight, size, hardness [for pencils], type classification [for ballpens], brand name, trademark, manufacturer’s name and address,” she said.

To help parents avail of discounted prices, DTI 3 partnered with suppliers in setting up Diskwento Caravans in all provinces to monitor school supply prices and ensure compliance by manufacturers and importers with specific quality standards and labeling requirements.

Complete SRP list for school supplies may be accessed online at www.dti.gov.ph/e-presyo.

Consumers are advised to report or file complaints against distributors of unsafe school supplies to the Department of Health-Food and Drugs Authority or for overpriced and unlabeled ones to the nearest DTI office in their area or call DTI Direct 7513330.

Meanwhile, DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Victorio Mario Dimagiba earlier said SRPs for school supplies are at a stable level, even matching prices two years ago.

He also reminded that manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers violating the Philippine National Standards law could face administrative charges under the Consumer Act of the Philippines, which metes out a maximum fine of P300,000 per violation.