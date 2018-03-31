DTI seeks P1B more for financing program

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is asking for P1 billion for its Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asesnso (P3) program to help entrepreneurs have better access to financing.

Zenaid Maglaya, Trade undersecretary for the Regional Operations Group, told The Manila Times the amount would be added to the P2 billion the program already has.

“We are asking that [amount], so that…we will have P3 billion. Our repayment now is close to 100 percent, so we are seeing that the money will flow black,” she said.

Funding is coursed through the Small Business Corp. (SBC), which will accredit partner institutions, including cooperatives and associations, to serve as conduit for P3 funds.

Once borrowers are identified, collecting repayments is expected to be efficient.

“Eventually our target is to have P1 billion [for every]region, because that is what President [Rodrigo] Duterte wants,” Maglaya said.

P3 aims to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises better financial acess and reduce their borrowing costs. It prioritizes the country’s 30 poorest provinces.

Seen as stabilizing the supply and cost of commodities in public markets, the program also encourages small entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and offers job and income opportunities.