DTI seeks Senate OK of European trade deal

After President Rodrigo Duterte approved a free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) last month, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping the Senate will affirm it without delay.

In a recent roundtable discussion with reporters, Trade Undersecretary Perry Rodolfo said “[j]ust recently (December 8) the President ratified the EFTA and submitted it to the Senate,” which “will deliberate whether they would concur with the ratification of” the deal.”

“It all depends on how the Committee on International Relations will prioritize it (the agreement), because they will have to schedule it on their legislative calendar. We are hoping that it would be a priority,” Rodolfo said.

A regional trade organization and free-trade area made up of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, EFTA signed the agreement with Philippine representatives in the Swiss capital Bern on April 28, 2016.

The deal covers trade in goods and services, investments, intellectual property, government procurement, competition, and trade and sustainable development.

According to DTI, the agreement provides the Philippines with duty-free market access for all industrial and fisheries tariff lines.

Under the deal, the country may qualify for zero tariffs for preparations of meat or fish, even if these are imported.

The country also gained significant concessions on agricultural exports, particularly those being exported to EFTA members-states or those with high potential export interest, including those being sold to neighboring European countries.

Philippine service suppliers who want to enter the EFTA market can benefit from the organization’s commitments in cross-border supply and movement of persons, DTI said.

These commitments present opportunities for both skilled workers and professionals, particularly architects and engineers, it added.

Intra-corporate transferees—covering executives or managers and specialists—and business visitors would be allowed to enter and temporarily stay in the area. In some cases, applications of economic-needs tests would be waived.