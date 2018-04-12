DTI to boost presence in China with offices, expo

To increase the Philippines’ business presence in China and strengthen trade between the two countries, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will open offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou and deploy commercial officers there.

It will also lead a delegation of major Filipino exporters to the inaugural edition of the China International Import Exposition (CIIE) in November, where they will occupy 100 booths in the state-organized event’s Enterprise Zone.

“As one of the world’s top investment destinations, the Philippines enjoys the confidence of foreign direct investors. And due to our enhanced bilateral and trade relations with China, Chinese companies have increasingly expressed interest in investing in our country,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement on Wednesday.

He did not elaborate on the offices or the exposition.

The statement came after the Philippines bagged investment pledges worth $9.8 billion (P508.9 billion) from Shanghai GeoHarbor Group, Jovo Group Co. Ltd. Guangdong, Zhongfa Group, Haocheng Group, China Green Agriculture Group, East-Cloud Biz Travel Ltd., China National Heavy Machinery Corporation, Sino BMG, Shanghai Shinehigh Biotechnology Ltd. Co., and Zhejiang Dongyang Jinxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

The pledges involve investments in the construction, electronics, agriculture, tourism, and pharmaceutical sectors, Lopez said, adding that these will provide an estimated 10,800 jobs.

The companies signed letters of intent on the sidelines of the Boao Forum on Tuesday.

China was the Philippines’ fourth-largest export market and top import supplier in 2017. Exports to the East Asian country rose by 9.73 percent. Among these, digital monolithic integrated circuits, cathodes of refined copper, and other fixed capacitators posted increases.

Chinese investments grew by 53.6 percent from P1.52 billion in 2016 to P2.33 billion in 2017, due in part to the manufacturing, electricity, service, and finance industries.