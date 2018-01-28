DTI trains 17,322 CL entrepreneurs

TARLAC: A total of 17,322 entrepreneurs in Central Luzon benefitted from training sessions organized by Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) under its Small and Medium Enterprises Roving Academy (SMERA) Program in 2017. DTI Regional Director Judith Angeles disclosed that the agency’s seven provincial offices and its numerous Negosyo Centers were able to conduct 430 SMERA training sessions. Nueva Ecija had 96 sessions with 4,141 participants; Tarlac – 93 sessions and 3,444 partakers; Pampanga – 54 trainings with 2,900 participants; Bulacan – 60 sessions and 2,212 attendees; Bataan – 50 sessions with 2,158 participants; Zambales – 48 trainings with 1,644 attendees and Aurora – 29 sessions with 823 participants. SMERA topics include Product Development and Brand Management, Visual Merchandising, Digital Transformation, Putting Business Online, Business Opportunity Seminar, Analyzing Brands and Buying Behavior, Project Management, Customer Relations, and Good Manufacturing Practices. For Central Luzon, 1,851 entrepreneurs have benefitted from SMERA training sessions and have since graduated in stages from start up to market readiness to export readiness, Angeles added. Interested entrepreneurs who want to attend the SMERA sessions are advised to visit the nearest Negosyo Center in their locality to inquire on the schedule. In Tarlac, DTI provincial director Agnes Ramirez said their office is strengthening its programs, especially in mentoring and coaching for business opportunities and entrepreneurial mind-setting where training sessions are maximized.