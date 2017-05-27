DTI’s Diskwento Caravan offers cheap school supplies

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will hold a nationwide Diskwento Caravan Balik-Eskwela Edition through its regional and provincial offices to help parents stretch their budget for the opening of classes next week. Diskwento Caravan aims to provide an opportunity for consumers to access basic goods, school supplies and prime commodities at a discount. DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said the Diskwento Caravan Balik-Eskwela Edition will help parents save money especially in preparation for the new school year. The Diskwento Caravan Balik-Eskwela Edition is also in partnership with the local manufacturers who are willing to sell school related items at a discount.