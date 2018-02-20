DU30 mobile app launched

DAVAO CITY: The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) formally launched the President DU30 mobile application as the newest media platform to link government to Filipino communities worldwide.

The launching was held Tuesday, the second day of the National Information Convention (NIC) at SMX Convention Center here.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the DU30 App would be the Filipinos link for updates on government plans, activities and speeches of President Rodrigo Duterte via the RTVM, Radyo Pilipinas, and the PCOO’s DU30 on Duty.

The mobile application is one of the initiatives of the PCOO believing that mobile technology is one of the best ways to fight disinformation, misinformation and fake news.

With the growing number of active mobile users and with fact-based technology, Andanar said the PCOO continued to actively explore means, ways to communicate to people to get to know President Rodrigo Duterte, and the executive branch.

Andanar said that there were 62 million active mobile users out of the 105 million Filipinos. PNA