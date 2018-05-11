DU30 must shut up, while diplomats work

THE Philippine government and the state of Kuwait appeared headed toward a new phase in their relationship as bilateral talks went into high gear in Kuwait to find a “win-win” solution to their four-month-old diplomatic crisis, arising from the controversial “rescue” by Filipino diplomats of allegedly distressed Filipino domestic workers from their Kuwaiti employers.

This incident has already caused the expulsion of Ambassador Renato Villa as persona non grata from his post, an arrest order against the three Manila-based diplomats who figured in the incident, and the detention of four drivers involved in it. It has to be laid to rest. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday, and was expected to be joined by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano precisely for this purpose. Cayetano was earlier reported to have left Manila for Saudi Arabia on his way to Kuwait.

Stability needed

Both Kuwaiti officials and Filipino workers appeared confident the talks would result in an agreement that would stabilize the situation for Filipinos in Kuwait. I heard this hope repeatedly expressed in my own talks with Sheik Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Information Minister Mohammad Al Jabri, his undersecretary Tareq Eid Al-Mezrem and other officials during my three-day visit.

My meeting with Al-Sabah was prominently reported on the front pages of the English-language Kuwait Times and Arab Times, and presumably in all the Arabic dailies, which I do not read. The Sheikh, whose father Nasser Mohammed Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was Kuwait’s information minister from 1985 to 1988, and prime minister from 2006 to 2011, was quoted as saying, Kuwaiti-Philippine relations were “firm, historical and close.” The same statement was re-echoed by other officials in all my interviews.

Final meetings in Kuwait

On the last day of my visit on Tuesday, I met with Minister Al Jabri in his office after speaking to his undersecretary on Sunday, visited a shelter for foreign workers run by the Public Authority for Manpower under the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, toured the New Kuwait -Philippines International School for 850 children from kindergarten to K-12, and spoke to the leaders of Red Crescent about their humanitarian projects for the typhoon Yolanda victims in Tacloban, the victims of the Maute uprising in Marawi, and evacuees from the Mayon Volcano eruption in Legazpi. All these tried to give a clear picture of the many things Kuwait was doing for Filipino and other expatriates in Kuwait.

The workers’ shelter was clean and spacious, open to all nationalities. I did not meet any Filipinos at the time, but I saw some African women coming and going with their personal belongings. At the kitchen and mess hall, I spoke to two female servers, one of them a Filipino, and was told the residents were served the same food served to passengers on Kuwaiti airlines.

The school for children is an old squat building owned by Al Jeri Holding Corp., whose CEO and managing director Talal Khalif Al-Jeri is known all over the Middle East for his philantrophy, notably in education. The school is preparing to move to a new spanking building which is being built next to it. All the students are being taught Arabic and English, but when I asked how many still spoke “Filipino” or “Tagalog,” almost all of them raised their hands.

Dr. Jesusa Cristina Viloria Puno, the principal, who said she earned her doctorate from Wesleyan University in Nueva Ecija, gave us a tour of the school, which ended with a short program where some girls, dressed in colorful Filipina dress, performed a folk dance. Puno spoke proudly of her graduates who had gone back to the Philippines after high school and then came back as engineers and professionals.

What the ‘rescuers’ believe

I also visited the Philippine embassy and spoke to the charge d’affaires, Mohd. Noordin P. N. Lomondot, whom I had met the day before at the foreign ministry, and the three officers involved in the controversial “rescue” operations, who had avoided arrest by staying at the embassy. They were all busy preparing for Bello’s and Cayetano’s visit, but Lomondot and his team had been meeting with the technical people at the foreign ministry to prepare the ground work for the high-level talks. As a result, the Kuwaiti authorities have decided to release the four drivers from detention, and appeared inclined to clear the three diplomats inside the embassy.

These are Raul Dado, executive director of the DFA-Migrant Workers Affairs, and case officers Francisco Baquiran and Moamar Hassan. Dado is personally known to me, having worked with me for three years when I was in the Senate. He is a regular fellow who has a lot of friends, and I have received some emails from his colleagues in Europe asking me to convey to him their prayers. These came to me after my visit, so I had no chance to convey them to him during our talk.

Dado thought what really angered the Kuwaiti authorities was when images of the “rescue operations” were uploaded on Facebook: these constituted an “in-your-face” offense to the authorities, he thought. He said he did not know this was happening at the time, and felt genuinely sorry for it. Otherwise, it was not the first time such “rescue operations” were undertaken with the participation of diplomatic officers and the Kuwaitis may have simply decided to look the other way.

Diplomatic passport not enough

As holders of a diplomatic passport, the three officers apparently believed the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations renders them immune from arrest. However, serious students of diplomacy believe that diplomatic immunity—or immunity from arrest—- may be claimed only by a diplomat who is duly accredited to a particular jurisdiction. As a diplomatic passport holder, I had been rudely reminded of this by some crude immigration officer in some of my travels, whenever I used my diplomatic passport, which I seldom do. I had to point out that I wasn’t claiming any diplomatic immunity from anything, just the right to use the immigration entrance reserved for such passport holders to avoid the long queues.

Kuwait was obviously invoking the strict interpretation of the Convention when it issued the arrest order on Dado, Baquiran and Hassan. But with the effort of the two governments to seek a “win-win” solution to their standoff, everyone is hoping the arrest order would be ultimately unilaterally withdrawn. It’s all in Kuwait’s hands now.

A couple of hours before my late evening flight back to Manila, I met with members of the Philippine Association of Secretaries of Employment Agencies. Led by their new president, Paulo Liwanag, they came to my hotel to pour out their woes. At least 65 of their over 300 members have lost their jobs and gone back to Manila, they said, after President Rodrigo Duterte banned Filipino employment in Kuwait last February. They have not been able to talk to anyone, and no one has bothered to talk to them, they said.

I told them I was no longer in government and may not be able to do anything to help; they said all they needed was a sympathetic ear, someone who could lend his voice to their cause. Secretaries Bello and Cayetano, and even presidential spokesman Harry Roque, are now in Kuwait. They should provide the sympathetic ear, and lend their voices. Messrs Secretaries, will you kindly give these compatriots of yours a couple of minutes?

One final word

DU30 must have seen by now that he could inflict a lot of unnecessary harm upon himself, his government and his countrymen simply by using his mouth to blast innocent parties without sufficient motive. But that he could also allow things to settle down simply by shutting off his mouth. This is exactly what happened in the case of our diplomatic standoff with Kuwait.

A Filipino domestic was murdered and her body found by Kuwaiti authorities a couple of years later, stuffed inside a freezer. But instead of commending the police for doing their job, and offering whatever help he could give in pursuing the suspects, a Lebanese and Syrian couple who had fled after the murder, Duterte instantly went ballistic and started blasting the Kuwaiti authorities as though they were responsible for the barbaric act, and that all Kuwaiti employers routinely abused their domestic employees.

It is not far-fetched to speculate that because everyone wanted to please him, his Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Arreola obliged her people to not only undertake the “rescue” operations without the knowledge or participation of the Kuwaiti police, but above all to post everything on Facebook so that DU30 himself and everybody else would know what they were doing for the OFWs.

DU30 only needed to stop talking, especially after Kuwait expelled Villa from his post, to let diplomacy take its rightful course.

Because of DU30’s constant refusal to be restrained by the Constitution, the law, custom and usual diplomatic practice and procedure, some Western publications have recently put him in the same category as the world’s ranking strongmen and most powerful men. There is enough danger in all sorts of people believing this. But the far greater danger lies in DU30 himself believing it, and believing above all that where Mao’s power grew out of the barrel of a gun, his own peculiar power grows out of his own mouth.

fstatad@gmail.com