Dubai improving infra for electric cars

With all new charging stations, customers of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority (Fewa) may now charge their vehicles for free for two months.

The federal authority on Tuesday last week started operating the first of 61 electric motor charging stations planned. These include 11 inside Fewa offices in the northern emirates and 50 on highways and public and private entities across the country.

The charging stations, known as public charging posts, are part of the authority’s pioneering conservation and sustainability plans, according to Adnan Naseeb Salem, acting director of Fewa.

“The first charging station, to help reduce the UAE carbon footprint and wasted energy, has been installed at Fewa office in Ajman in collaboration with the GreenParking Company.”

Haya Abdullah Alketbi, acting director of conservation department, told Khaleej Times that the medium charging stations will be installed at all Fewa offices.

“These will also be installed at some malls, hospitals, hotels, government departments, and a few private companies, while fast charging stations will be installed on the highways and petrol stations all over the country,” she said.

The regular charging time at medium stations is around 1.5 hours, she explained. “However, it will only take 15 minutes to fully charge your car at any of the fast charging stations.”

The single full-battery charge is enough for a 250km-long trip with AC on, and that will costs only Dh9, she stated. “To charge your car at home may take ten to 12 hours.”

Alketbi pointed out that customers may charge their vehicles at Fewa offices for free for two months. “The top management shall then decide on the fair and affordable charges.”

Customers can later pay through their Fewa accounts or special accounts for other non-member customers, she disclosed. “Payment can also be made via prepaid rechargeable cards that can be credited at Fewa offices and authorised suppliers.”

Sources with the GreenParking Company told Khaleej Times that the public posts in Dubai charge 29Fils per kilowatt. “We have installed a couple of hundred electric charging stations across the country.”

