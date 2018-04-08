Dubai splashes billions on mega projects ahead of Expo

DUBAI: Dubai is splashing tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure and hospitality projects related to the international trade fair Expo 2020, Dubai-based BNC Network said in a report published Sunday. The value of Expo-related projects underway hit $42.5 billion in March, according to the Construction Intelligence Report. It said that $17.4 billion were invested in infrastructure and transport projects, $13.2 billion on housing and $11 billion for hotels and theme parks. The projects include an $8 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport—located at the southern pole of the city and tipped to complement Dubai International Airport to the north. Dubai airport was the world’s busiest for international travel in 2017, handling more than 88 million travellers.

AFP