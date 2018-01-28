Dubai tourney wants more Pinoy teams next year

DUBAI, UAE: Basketball may not be the most popular sport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but the 29th Dubai International Basketball Championship was a big hit in this bustling desert city. Filipinos make up a huge portion of the city’s population, with over half a million residents. Their presence has undoubtedly boosted the popularity of the sport in Dubai, as well as the rest of the UAE.

Philippine teams have participated in this annual tournament before namely Gilas Pilipinas, Gilas Cadet, Barako Bull, NLEX and Mighty Sport. This year however, only NCAA king San Beda College (SBC) was available to compete in Dubai. The Red Lions were coming off a highly successful 2017, winning multiple titles that include the NCAA Season 93, PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, and the Fil-Oil pre-season tournament. But against the top club teams in West Asia, all beefed up by at least three foreign imports, the young collegiate squad faced tremendous odds, and came home Sunday morning without a victory in four games. Although the Lions got praises from the organizers and opponents alike, they dropped all of their assignments – 79-89 to UAE National Team, 78-79 to Sousse of Tunisia, 77-104 to Sale of Morocco, and 69-90 to Sagesse of Lebanon.

The Bedans, coming from a one-month break, were visibly rusty against the UAE National Team in their opening match. The home team raced to an early 15-2 lead as the Lions fired blanks from the outside. But they got their rhythm in the second in the second canto and even managed to take a four-point lead by halftime. The more experienced UAE squad, powered by 6’10” import Mamadou Nday Ndiaye’s 16 markers, eight boards and two blocks, controlled the payoff period and kept SBC at bay.

In their second match, the Red Lions looked sharp especially on the defensive end, engaging Tunisia’s No. 2 club Sousse in a nip-and-tuck contest. The Tunisians had three American imports led by Joshua Cassady’s 13 points and eight rebounds. But it was National player Radhouane Slimane that did the most damage with 18 markers. San Beda star Robert Bolick proved that he could also do his heroic shots in the international stage when he drilled a long triple with 6.5 seconds left in the game to give SBC a 78-77 lead. But in the next possession, the Tunisians got a break when a foul was slapped on Eugene Toba on a rebound play. Slimane sank both free throws with just 1.5 ticks remaining. It would have been a huge upset win for San Beda if not for the controversial call.

The next two assignments, versus semifinalists Sale of Morocco and Sagesse of Lebanon, were a tall order for the Lions. Sale is the defending champion in the tourney, and Sagesse is a perennial contender. These two were also among the tallest rosters in the competition. The Lions tried to claw back in both games after falling behind by wide margins, but to no avail.

But despite a winless campaign, the Red Lions came back home as winners, gaining valuable experience against some of the best club teams in Asia that are mostly composed of National players. Rades, the top Tunisian Club, annexed the crown with a 75-73 squeaker over Homenetmen of Lebanon in the final. Sale took third spot with a 93-89 triumph over Sagesse. A total of five countries – Lebanon with three teams, Tunisia and UAE with two, and Morocco and the Philippines with one – were represented in the tournament. Water brand Masafi sponsored San Beda.

For next year’s 30th edition, the organizers plan to invite two or three teams from the Philippines to attract the massive Filipino community in Dubai. On top of the list is the Gilas National Team, followed by a pro team and possibly San Beda again. Bolick was the crowd darling in the tourney, averaging 24.5 points per game. He got the thumbs up from several opponents. Last year, a star-studded Mighty Sports team that includedNBA veterans Hasheem Thabeet, Dominic McGuire, Justin Brownlee, and naturalized player Marcus Douthit, plus Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng and JC Intal, managed to win one game against local UAE club Ball Above All.